"Just a few months ago" - Vince Russo reveals details of his last conversation with Daffney Unger (Exclusive)

Vince Russo paid tribute to former WCW and TNA star Daffney Unger during the latest edition of Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The former WWE head writer revealed he last spoke to Daffney Unger around six to eight months back, regarding the possibility of starting a new podcast:

"Well, you know Chris, I kind of more than worked with her because she was one of the people that I have still been in touch with. You know, 22 years. I mean, I met Daffney in 1999, bro. My last conversation with her, Chris, I'd like to say, was about six to eight months ago. Just a few months ago, Chris," recalled Russo.

Vince Russo wanted to help Daffney Unger's story reach the masses

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shannon “Daffney” Spruill. We offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/XSpY6X9xbQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2021

Russo runs his own network of podcasts and shows with several former wrestling stars. Vince Russo revealed that he'd spoken to Daffney Unger about her issues and stated she wanted a podcast to share her story. The former WCW booker said Daffney faced several legal and medical issues throughout her career and needed a platform to share her experiences.

Daffney Unger needed her story to be heard, and Russo was willing to provide her with a show to facilitate the same. While the proposed show for Daffney sadly never materialized, Vince Russo noted that he was ready to help the departed female star in every way possible:

"Bro, she said in the video, I want my brain to go to Boston. She knew she was dealing with something, and I think that's where it stemmed from. She was part of various lawsuits. You know, bro, it was the old thing; TNA didn't want to pay her medical bills. The reason why I'm bringing all that up, bro, was because a lot of the legal technicalities were kind of behind her, and she wanted to do a podcast to share her story. She wanted her story to be known, what happened to her and, you know, how wrestling companies treated it and what she went through physically, mentally, the whole nine yards. I told her at that point; I said, 'Listen, I'll do whatever you want. You know how I feel about you. Write it up, let's see what this show looks like on paper, and then we'll talk. We never spoke again. She was very emotional on that last phone call and she cried a couple of times and I knew she hurt, never to this level," added Russo.

Daffney Unger's passing at the age of 46 has shaken the pro wrestling community to its core, and Vince Russo spoke at length about his relationship with the former TNA star. During the most recent Writing with Russo, the outspoken wrestling personality also honestly highlighted the problems faced by women in professional wrestling.

