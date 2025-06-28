Vince Russo reveals why he was “laughing” about WWE Evolution 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced that the second-ever edition of WWE Evolution would be held in July 2025. The first edition of the premium live event took place back in 2018. It was the first ever all-women's PLE in the company's history, created to celebrate the success of the women's revolution in the promotion.
The women's division of the Stamford-based promotion is now filled with extremely talented superstars. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo played down the promotion's achievement. While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he credited Dutch Mantel with revolutionizing women's wrestling.
The former WWE manager worked extensively with TNA in the early 2000s and was instrumental in the creation of the highly successful TNA Knockouts division. Russo said he "laughed" at Evolution being seen as a huge thing in wrestling, as Dutch Mantel was already pushing for something similar years earlier.
"I was laughing because, a couple of years ago they did an all-women pay-per-view and I was like Dutch was talking about an all-women weekly show back in 2000." [From 32:20 onwards]
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
Evolution 2025 is slated to take place next month in Atlanta, Georgia. The all-women's PLE is expected to have a lot of thrills in store for the fans. So far, one match has been confirmed for the show, in which Jacy Jayne will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!