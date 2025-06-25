WWE NXT Results: New champion crowned; Evolution match CONFIRMED; Top stars possibly injured (6/24/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and Izzi Dame discussing their Fatal Four-way Match scheduled for later in the show. Whichever star won that match will go on to compete for the NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution.

WWE NXT Results (June 24, 2025)

Trick Williams def. Josh Briggs via pinfall

Je'Von Evans def. Tavion Heights via pinfall

Ricky Saints def. Ashante "Thee" Adonis via pinfall

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo def. Tony D'Angelo via pinfall

Jordynne Grace def. Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Izzi Dame via pinfall

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs - TNA World Championship Match

Yoshiki Inamura accompanied Josh Briggs. Briggs dominated early on with his power and devastated Trick with a lariat. Trick would come back, and he hit a massive dropkick. Williams was then distracted by Yoshiki and was hit by a vicious clothesline on the floor.

Josh Briggs began to fire up, and he hit repeated attacks in the corner. He charged again only to eat a flying knee attack from the ropes. Josh Briggs countered a powerbomb and hit a Chokeslam.

The two men traded yay-boo punches and then exchanged kicks. Josh fired up with another lariat and went for a Moonsault. He missed, and Trick Williams recovered. He hit the Trick Shot for the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Josh Briggs on NXT

Grade: B+

Once the match ended, Trick Williams began to talk trash when Joe Hendry showed up out of nowhere and blindsided him. He ran Williams off, clearly wanting the TNA World Championship.

Backstage, Myles Borne was with football players Tyreak Sapp and George Grumbs. Lexis King tried to suck up to Myles, but Borne wouldn't have it. He told Lexis off and took a shot at Brian Pillman Sr. without mentioning his name. King mouthed off to the college football players, and they scared him off.

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Tavion Heights

Tavion Heights was wearing a protective mask over his face. Commentary speculated that Charlie Dempsey, Tavion's trainer, may have hurt him on purpose. Early on, Je'Von used his athleticism, but Tavion used his wrestling to ground Evans.

Je'Von Evans eventually countered the office with his bouncy rana. After that, he hit a dive from the ring, over the top rope, to the floor. They then went on to trade strikes, including chops.

Tavion hit a vicious clothesline. He hit a headbutt with the mask and a German Suplex for a near fall. Je'Von countered and hit his bouncy kick, and then the twisted splash from the top rope to win the match.

Result: Je'Von Evans def. Tavion Heights via pinfall on WWE NXT

Grade: A-

After the match ended, Jasper Troy showed up. Out of nowhere, he destroyed Je'Von Evans with a Black Hole Slam. He then walked past No Quarter Catch Crew while glaring at them.

WWE NXT Results: Ashante "Thee" Adonis vs. Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints dominated almost immediately, throwing Adonis into the barricade. He took advantage of Ashante's mistake and did a variation of Old School. Ricky then threw Ashante out of the ring and did his classic pose.

Ashante Adonis hit the Cash Out for a near fall. He bullied Ricky a bit afterwards. Saints hit a beautiful Tornado DDT. Ricky then hit a brutal Spear and the Roshambo for the win.

Result: Ricky Saints def. Ashante "Thee" Adonis on WWE NXT

Grade: C+

Post-match, Ethan Page showed up on-screen. He began to talk, and the video froze. It appeared to be a botch, but then Ethan attacked Ricky from behind. He then hit Saints' own Roshambo on him.

Oba Femi came out and discussed how he put down everybody in his path from NXT and TNA Wrestling. He said he is getting restless with no contenders because he craved the fight. He asked for anyone to come out, and Yoshiki Inamura stepped up.

Inamura said he came to NXT to chase glory. He said that when he went back to Japan, he missed his partner and best friend, Josh Briggs, as well as NXT. He said he loves the show, the culture, and the passion of the fans.

Oba said Inamura had a fighting spirit just like him, but battling Femi is a mistake, as he'd fail just like everybody else.

Inamura insisted he's ready. Out of nowhere, Jasper Troy attacked him and had a stare-down with Oba Femi.

Izzi Dame gifted Tatum Paxley a doll and asked her to join her for her match. Sol Ruca and Zaria showed up, and Sol tried to get through to Tatum while Zaria was dismissive. Tatum met The Culling and agreed to join Izzi for her WWE NXT match.

The High Ryze talked to Trick Williams backstage. Trick was mad about Joe Hendry.

Wes Lee revealed he was fighting Joe next week. Trick said if they took care of Joe, he'd owe them one.

WWE NXT Results: Tony D'Angelo vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo - NXT Heritage Cup Match

Stacks came out with three men who are seemingly part of his new family. Stacks and Tony traded blows early on. A distraction helped Stacks take control, but he was cut off by a boot. At the end of the first round, neither man had a fall.

Tony D'Angelo hit a Spear from the ring, which sent Stacks flying against the announce table. Tony D then hit another Spear in the ring to end round two, and thus he picked up the first pinfall.

Stacks worked over Tony's leg and hit a stomp to the head when round 3 ended. Round 4 ended quickly, as Stacks got a quick pin after he took advantage of Dinero's bad leg. That tied things up 1-1. Luca Crusifino then showed up to be in Tony's corner.

Round 5 started with Lorenzo locking in the Indian Deathlock. Tony fought out of it and hit repeated slams and a Spinebuster. Luca tried to fight off Stacks' goons and ripped a bucket away from them. When he did that, he smashed Tony by accident behind the referee's back. Stacks then hit his running knee to become the new champion of the Heritage Cup. Tony punched Luca post-match.

Result: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo def. Tony D'Angelo on WWE NXT

Grade: C

Fatal Influence talked backstage about Blake Monroe. They mocked her being The Glamour and made it clear that she wasn't welcome on NXT. Jacy shifted her focus to the Fatal Four-way main event and revealed she would be watching, but whoever won that, would lose to her at Evolution.

Thea Hail was ranting backstage to LFG performers. Lainey Reid showed up and mocked her. They were about to get into it, but Lash Legend interrupted and told them to watch her in the main event.

Ava was then yelling at Ethan Page backstage. Ethan tried to convince her to keep him and Ricky Saints apart. Ava said they will both be in her office next week.

Out of nowhere, loud noises were heard. Ava ran off-screen and saw that Hank and Tank were lying on the ground, possibly injured, having been attacked by unknown attackers.

Joe Hendry was interviewed backstage. He said that since Trick Williams kept showing up to TNA, he would keep showing up to NXT. He addressed his match with Wes Lee and said Wes had forgotten where he came from.

A Chase U vignette aired with the students not appreciating Andre's attitude. They called him toxic and walked out.

Jasper Troy and Yoshiki Inamura will go one-on-one next week to determine Oba Femi's challenger. Myles Borne vs. Lexis King and Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry are also scheduled.

WWE NXT Results: Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame

Everybody brawled early on before Lash Legend used her power to throw Jordynne out of the ring. She also suplexed Jaida Parker. Izzi and Lash traded strikes and slam attempts before Lash leveled Izzi with a clothesline.

Jordynne took control and sent Lash to the floor. Grace hit a Fisherman's Suplex on Jaida. Parker recovered and hit a suplex on Jordynne before being smashed against the announce table. Grace hit a dive, then Izzi chokeslammed her on the apron. Sol Ruca and Zaria came out and "stole" Tatum back, taking her backstage.

Jaida hit her corner attacks on two women and a Samoan drop variation. Lash hit a big toss. Jordynne nailed a crossbody off the top onto Lash. Jordynne eventually hit a Tower of Doom spot on all three women.

Jordynne hit a powerslam and missed a Vader Bomb. Jaida hit the Hipnotic, but Izzi hit a Codebreaker. Lash knocked Izzi down and hit her finish on Jaida, but Jordynne broke the count up. Grace then hit the Torture Rack Bomb for the win!

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, and Lash Legend on WWE NXT

Grade: A

WWE NXT wrapped up with a graphic promoting Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace at Evolution, and the two staring each other down.

