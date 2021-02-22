Former WWE writer reveals what Roman Reigns could do to gain further heat from fans [Exclusive]

Edge won the WWE Royal Rumble, and he has officially challenged the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 37. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed how Roman Reigns could become an even bigger heel heading into the event.

Reigns has been on a tear through the WWE roster since he returned last August. He has beaten each Superstar that he has faced in the ring. While he has achieved his dominance through unfair means, Reigns has surely become the undisputed leader of the roster.

During his appearance on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer went on to talk about how Reigns' character could become even more imposing by punishing Jey Uso. Russo pitched the idea that The Tribal Chief could fault Uso's perfectly reasonable absence from television. According to Russo, this development would lend further credence to Reigns' heel character.

"Could you imagine if he missed TV because he had COVID, and can you imagine Reigns beating the c*** out of him for not being there, not caring that he had COVID."

WWE might want to have Roman Reigns gain as much heat as possible heading into WrestleMania. Needless to say, Reigns beating up Uso for testing positive for COVID-19 could garner nuclear heat. This angle might make The Tribal Chief look even more despicable, and it could help Uso earn some sympathy from the fans.

Roman Reigns will officially face Edge at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and Edge in WWE

In a discussion about Reigns's match with Edge, Russo revealed that Edge's time in the spotlight should be over. He argued that Reigns should decisively defeat the WWE Hall of Famer. In fact, Russo explained that the champion should get the win in a matter of moments before moving on to the next competitor - Brock Lesnar.

"If it were me, Chris, I'm sorry, Edge, I love you, I worked with the guy, great guy. Bro, you had your day in the spotlight. Roman Reigns needs to beat Edge in ten seconds. I'm sorry, bro. No disrespect, bro. It's Roman's time. I was watching an interview with a baseball player that retired, Alonso, and he was saying, 'It wasn't my time anymore. It wasn't my time.' Edge has had his time, all due respect. Reigns needs to crush him. From the Reigns crushing, then you need to go to Brock. Then he needs to go to Brock."

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Edge attacked Reigns and hit him with a Spear. The Rated-R Superstar then pointed at the WrestleMania sign, indicating that he wanted to face Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year. WWE then confirmed that the match will take place at WrestleMania 37.

