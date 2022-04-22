"Off-limits and not a good idea" - Vince Russo reveals the one thing stars didn't do backstage in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo returned for another fun episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, and amongst the topics discussed this week, the former WWE writer spoke about backstage pranks in wrestling.

Russo revealed that WWE talent never pranked the "office" or members of the management team as that was not considered a wise move.

According to the former WWE writer, superstars didn't joke around with high-ranking officials as it could affect their standing on the roster.

"The boys did not prank the office. That would have never been a good idea. So, the pranks were always like, between the boys, bro. I used to hear about them all the time and stuff, but yeah, you didn't prank the office, and that was kind of off-limits and not a good idea," stated Vince Russo. [17:00 – 17:23]

Vince Russo on not getting involved in a wrestlers' court session in WWE

Most behind-the-scenes disputes between wrestlers were settled in the "Wrestlers' Court" back in the day in WWE. These sessions were famously presided over by The Undertaker and a few other veterans.

Vince Russo revealed that he never attended a wrestlers' court hearing as he was not a talent and was part of the WWE office.

The former WWE personality added that the wrestlers' court didn't involve executives because it was a concept created by and for the superstars.

"Not really, bro, (if he saw a wrestlers' court session) because the office isn't a part of that, you know what I mean? That's all their thing," said Russo. "That's all part of their make-up, and that was never my place, you know." [19:46-19:59]

Vince Russo spoke at length about the backstage pranks he'd seen throughout his career during the latest edition of The Bro Show. He revealed details of an incident involving a WWE Hall of Famer and said it was the worst prank he'd ever witnessed. You can read more on that right here.

