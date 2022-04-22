Vince Russo on WWE Hall of Famer's "horrible" prank on female Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo said that X-Pac pooping in Sable's bag was the most horrible prank played backstage.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Vince Russo discussed how pranks were a part of the culture backstage in WWE among the wrestlers.

He said most pranks were harmless but recalled the time X-Pac (aka 1-2-3 Kid) crapped in Sable's bag, which was the worst prank he had seen:

"The worst thing I ever heard – which I thought was horrible and still think it's horrible to this day – was when the 1-2-3 Kid took a dump in Sable's bag. That was like, 'Okay, bro, that's a little bit too much.' So if it ever got to a point like that, JR (Jim Ross) would have to get involved. But, I'll be honest with you, that's the only time I ever heard it getting to a... that was just a bad idea." (from 18:30 to 19:04)

Russo said pranks were a part of the business and were accepted, but X-Pac crossed a line when he defecated in Sable's bag.

WWE legend X-Pac admitted to crapping in Sable's bag

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, X-Pac admitted he put excrement in Sable's bag on the last day of her first run with WWE.

He said Sable found out about it only after going through customs at the airport. She complained to Jim Ross, then in charge of talent relations in the company, who told X-Pac and the rest of the superstars about Sable's lawyers planning to take action.

Sable eventually returned to WWE a few years later and had a short run in the company in the 2000s.

