Vince Russo reveals if there is real-life heat between himself and The Rock (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has opened up about his relationship with The Rock. Russo and Rocky's history dates back to the Attitude Era when both men worked under Vince McMahon to topple rival WCW.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was asked if he'd be interested in working for WWE as a consultant if The Rock gets full control of the company and whether he had heat with The Final Boss.

"There's absolutely no heat. I had a good relationship with him. I mean, I always say I would be interested in consulting. I would be. I'm available if you want to pick my brain. I would never get back into that grind in a million years." [From 42:28 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Russo claimed The Rock didn't show up at WrestleMania this year just to get back at all the fans who robbed him of the opportunity of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

"Cody was supposed to take the Ula fala from him (Roman Reigns), The Head of the Table. Cody was going to beat him for that, and Rock was going to take the belt. That's why Cody said we're going to take everything from you. So, that was Rock's plan. That was the plan. And then you know what happened? The marks went in an uproar. Dave LaGreca put on his pink robe and they changed it and they changed it."

He continued:

"Bro, that's been sitting with Rock all year, man. That's been sitting with him. This was his revenge tour, man. This was his revenge tour. 'I'm going to make an appearance. I'm going to set this whole thing up and you ain't ever seein me again and all the sh*t is going to fall in Triple H's lap.' That's what this was, man." [From 11:57 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see what The Rock has in store next for the WWE Universe. As for Roman Reigns, the OTC took a beatdown from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania.

