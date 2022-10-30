Vince Russo reveals real reason why USA Network hired him and where it all went wrong with WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has dropped a bombshell by revealing that he secretly worked for USA Network for nearly two years until WWE WrestleMania 38. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that USA Network hired him as they were looking for unique ideas to increase their unimpressive TV ratings.

While WWE continued to run shows without crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, RAW and SmackDown, unfortunately, experienced a massive dip in viewership. Vince Russo said that USA Network was desperate to improve their numbers and had permitted WWE to introduce angles that were not seen in the past.

Vince himself pitched for WWE to acknowledge some real-life topics and issues during COVID-19 as he believed the on-screen characters needed to be "humanized."

WWE instead played it safe, and Russo felt the company officials made a mistake by turning down several exciting creative proposals. Here's what the outspoken personality revealed about contributing as a consultant for USA Network:

"There were so many hot topics during COVID they could have hit upon, would have been so hot. Completely ignored everything! They (USA Network) were desperate to get the numbers up," revealed Russo. "So, they were willing to roll the dice and take chances to get the numbers. Bro, that's why they brought me in. Why would they need me if they were happy with the freaking numbers?" [0:22 - 1:02]

Vince Russo continued to talk about his vision for the product and was disappointed that nothing was done to create a connection between kayfabe and the real world.

Russo also briefly opened up about RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION, which were initially believed to be storylines that would transform the promotion.

Vince Russo found it comical that WWE managed to persuade USA Network executives about the two failed creative experiments. He then added:

"But this was the kind of stuff that I was pitching. Make that connection with what's going on in society. They are turning around, bro, and I think I told you this; I laughed out loud when they convinced USA Network that RETRIBUTION and RAW Underground was going to change the WWE." [1:03 - 1:26]

EC3 on how WWE could have used RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION to "change the business"

Ethan Carter III agreed with Vince Russo's comments and criticized high-ranking officials for not having the courage to take risks with their content.

For those unaware, the former superstar even accused the company of stealing ideas from Control Your Narrative and called them out for being cowards.

EC3 explained that the RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION offerings could have been hugely successful had the writers taken a bold approach with their booking decisions.

"Yeah, that was going to change the business. And guess what? It could have if they did it right. If you had the guts to do it right," said EC3. "You played it safe. You gave the fans crap. You were a coward. USA Network wants you to do it, just do it. Throw the dice, man." [1:56 - 2:14]

What do you think about Vince Russo and EC3's revelations about the creative team? Sound off in the comments section below.

