Vince Russo reveals the unique problem for Triple H in WWE right now (Exclusive)

Triple H has been in charge of WWE creative since becoming the Chief Content Officer back in 2022. The Game has since been handling all storylines that take place on the main roster shows and PLEs, while Shawn Michaels handles everything NXT-related.

Ad

Former WWE writer Vince Russo listed a unique problem that the Cerebral Assassin has, which is hurting the product in his opinion. He recalled an incident where he went up to Vince McMahon and said to his face that he didn't like the product being put on, and they worked on it together to make it better.

Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that Triple H doesn't have someone who would do the same for him. He said that Triple H needs someone to do what Russo did for McMahon and call the product out when it's not good.

Ad

Trending

"The problem is there's no Vince Russo to Triple H right now. You guys can watch the Unreal with the hugs and the resting heads against each other, and there's no Vince Russo saying to Triple H, 'You thought that was a good show tonight? Did you? What was good about it, Trips?'" Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Triple H has largely done a good job of handling WWE creative since taking control midway through 2022. However, since this year started, people have started criticizing the product a bit more regularly, with fans expressing their frustrations about various storyline points.

WWE, however, continues to make a profit and now has its attention turned towards the upcoming Crown Jewel PLEs next month. Triple H has already announced three matches for the show, with both the men's and women's world champions facing each other for the Crown Jewel championship, while John Cena is set to take on AJ Styles in Perth.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More