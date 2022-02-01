"It kills talent" - Vince Russo reveals how WWE made a big mistake with Becky Lynch on RAW (Exclusive)

The central theme of this week's Legion of RAW was WWE's failure to create new stars, and Vince Russo revealed the main problem with the company's writing by dissecting a recent segment.

The segment in question featured promos from Ronda Rousey and other top female stars on RAW, including Becky Lynch, who was fresh off a win over Doudrop at Royal Rumble.

Vince Russo said that Lynch should have given props to her Rumble opponent as it would have helped add credibility to Doudrop's name.

However, Big Time Becks went the opposite route, and Russo believes that Doudrop came out looking like an "afterthought" despite getting a major program with the RAW Women's Champion.

"These are the things they don't do anymore, and it kills talent. Bro, let's get to that last segment with Ronda Rousey, okay? Here comes Becky Lynch. Now, Becky Lynch just defeated Doudrop. Now, we would look at Doudrop as being somebody very young, somebody with a lot of potential. Somebody with a future in the WWE, okay? In the old days, Chris, that wrestler, Becky would come out and put Doudrop over. 'She gave me one hell of a match. I'm never going to forget that name; we're going to meet another time down the road.' You're going to put Doudrop over even though you've defeated her; you're going to put her over. And what was she? An afterthought! That's not the way you do it!" explained Russo. [19:12- 20:16]

"Nobody means anything" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE's flawed booking

Russo wrote several promos during the Attitude Era, and he would have scripted Becky Lynch to put Doudrop over on the microphone if he held the creative reins.

The former writer added that none of the superstars mean anything on television due to WWE's lackluster creative decisions.

"I wrote a million of these promos. A million of these promos, and the first thing I'd have Becky saying is, 'What a war! I've got to tip my hat to Doudrop. She may be new to the business, but she gave me a fight.' Nothing! Not only is she an afterthought, she is not even on this show. Bro, when you do that with every single person on the roster, then nobody means anything, bro. Nobody means anything," Russo added. [20:17-20:50]

WWE reportedly has several big plans for the women's titles, and Ronda Rousey is at the center of it all as we approach WrestleMania 38.

Lita will take on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey is expected to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Are you happy with WWE's creative direction for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry