Vince Russo reveals what WWE should've done with Roman Reigns on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman sold the WWE Universe on Roman Reigns' appearance for next week on SmackDown. The YTC previously appeared on RAW in Madison Square Garden to lay waste to CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Speaking during a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said WWE should've booked Roman to appear on SmackDown this week in Barcelona.

"Why didn't they have a limo show up at the top of the show and keep going back to the limo so we, we know somebody is important there? Now, of course, people are going to hope it's Rock or Cena, but they're not going to be disappointed when it's Roman Reigns."

He continued:

"Can you explain to me why wouldn't you do something that simple? To keep the people there, to let them know somebody's important here who's gonna come out. Why wouldn't you do that, Mac?" [25:52 onwards]

Roman Reigns revealed his new nickname following his return to WWE television on RAW this week. The former World Champion announced his new nickname while promoting WWE 2K25. Fans will have to wait to see what Reigns has in store for them next week on SmackDown.

