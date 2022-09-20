"The Queen of Cheap Heat" – Vince Russo criticizes former WWE Women's Champion after RAW promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed by Bayley's recent promo on Monday Night RAW, especially after she dissed the hometown hockey team.

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL rolled into the SAP Center in a limo for a championship celebration this week on RAW. The Role Model asked the San Jose crowd to show respect and dissed their hockey team, the San Jose Sharks. However, they were interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the former three-time women's champion, a San Jose native herself, was trying to get cheap heat from the fans by dissing their home teams.

"She will no longer be referred to as Bayley on this show. I've got a new name for her. Her name is The Queen of Cheap Heat. It's freaking pathetic. She's cutting a promo on the San Jose Sharks. So, going forward she is The Queen of Cheap Heat. That's all she does, every freaking promo." [From 7:00 - 7:31]

He detailed that casual fans tuning in from elsewhere wouldn't care about Bayley insulting the Sharks.

"Not only do you gotta care about San Jose, you gotta care about their hockey team," added Russo. [From 8:00 - 8:10]

Bayley challenged Bianca Belair to a match at WWE Extreme Rules

During their showdown at the start of the show, Bayley managed to get in the head of Alexa Bliss, leading to a match between the two former rivals in the main event.

During the bout, The Goddess put on a brave fight but hurt her knee on the outside. Bayley capitalized on this opportunity and went to work on the injured knee. After some timely distraction from Damage CTRL, The Role model finally picked up the win with the Rose Plant.

After the match, Bayley got her hands on The EST of WWE and demanded a match for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

