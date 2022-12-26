Vince Russo believes Triple H should book Roman Reigns against three opponents if The Rock is unable to compete at WrestleMania 39.

It is currently unclear if the WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood movie star will appear at the two-night event on April 1-2, 2023. If Reigns vs. The Rock does not happen, Cody Rhodes has been speculated as a possible alternative opponent for The Tribal Chief instead.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, discussed Reigns' WrestleMania 39 situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He explained why three men – Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Steve Austin – would need to fill the void left by The Rock:

"I'm telling you, if I find out that Rock can't do it for whatever reason, the thing I would book is, because it's not Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania," Russo said. "Not one single casual fan is going to care about that, bro. What I'm doing at that point is I'm doing a four corner, and I'm doing Reigns, Austin, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar." [18:30 – 19:01]

In the video above, Russo also gives his opinion on whether Hulk Hogan or John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

How Vince Russo would book Roman Reigns' title loss

If he avoids defeat between now and April 1, Roman Reigns will have held the Universal Championship for 944 days going into WrestleMania 39 weekend. By that point, his WWE Championship reign will also be just two days away from the 365-day milestone.

Elaborating on his fatal four-way match idea, Vince Russo thinks Triple H should book Reigns to lose his titles without suffering a pinfall defeat:

"I would have Reigns lose the title without beating him, bro. Let somebody else take the pin. Reigns loses the title. He was still never beat. Maybe you go back to Brock for a glass of water, I don't know, but it would need to be something like that. You're not gonna replace The Rock with one person." [19:05 – 19:28]

Roman Reigns' next WWE match will take place on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The Bloodline leader is set to team up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes