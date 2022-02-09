Vince Russo thinks WWE RAW star should slap Vince McMahon, defeat Shane McMahon, and mock Triple H (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should book Austin Theory as a rival to Vince McMahon and the McMahon family.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when RAW drew the highest ratings in the show’s history — the late 1990s. In recent weeks, he has repeatedly questioned why Theory is being made to look weak during his backstage segments with McMahon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said Theory’s character would move to the next level if he attacked the WWE Chairman. He also thinks the 24-year-old should defeat Shane McMahon and reference Triple H’s recent health issues on television as part of the storyline:

“He would have been the first one to slap the old man around [if Russo was booking]. ‘You’re gonna disrespect me? No, bro, your time has come and gone.’ ... Then you do the Shane angle, then he beats Shane, then he starts goading Triple H. ‘How long you gonna stay in that hospital bed, bro? How long you gonna have the cardiac event?’” stated Russo. [6:28-6:55]

Vince Russo elaborates on his Austin Theory vs. Vince McMahon feud idea

Austin Theory is set to challenge for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship in a six-man Elimination Chamber contest on February 19. AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, and Seth Rollins are also due to compete in the match.

Vince Russo believes Theory would benefit more from his current storyline if he feuds with his boss instead of trying to impress him:

“Look at what we’re just talking about, literally laying out Vince McMahon. Shane coming up, going over Shane, goading Triple H. You see Triple H back for the first time, whether he can work or whatever. Even if he can’t work, you slide Shawn Michaels in there. There’s a million ways to do it.” [6:54-7:19]

Russo also recently said that WWE should mention how Vince McMahon’s biggest rival, Steve Austin, shares the same name as Austin Theory. As part of the storyline, he thinks the Mr. McMahon character should lose “his mental capacity” and question whether Theory is The Texas Rattlesnake.

