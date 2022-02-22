"Nikki is at the top of that list" - former WWE writer makes a bold prediction for Nikki A.S.H. (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claims that Nikki A.S.H. could be one of the talents released during the next round of cuts.

Rhea Ripley was at her brutal best this week on RAW coming off an impressive Gauntlet Match last week and a strong performance at the Elimination Chamber. The Nightmare looked to gain momentum heading into WrestleMania by beating her former partner Nikki A.S.H. She overcame her rival with the Riptide and claimed the victory.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Nikki A.S.H. was at the risk of being released during the next round of budget cuts in the WWE. He suggested that WWE could have been doing an angle with Rhea and Nikki and somehow involved Molly Holly and Ivory in the angle.

Here's what Russo had to say:

I'm just telling you right now, whenever there is the next batch of cuts, Nikki is at the top of that list. I don't even know, like what are we even doing at this point with her? Bro, Ivory and Rhea Ripley could be more interesting than this. They could have done a program with Ivory for a month. That could have been more interesting than this. She cut great promos. She still has it." (from 45:22 onwards)

Rhea Ripley pinned Nikki A.S.H. at the Elimination Chamber

Nikki was one of the first two competitors to enter the ring during the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The Almost Superhero showed vicious intent as she brutalized Liv Morgan inside the unforgiving structure.

However, the tide quickly turned as Rhea Ripley entered the fray and went straight for her former partner. Ripley chased Nikki inside the Chamber. The Nightmare finally delivered a Riptide to her former tag team partner, making the former Women's Champion the first elimination of the match.

