Former WWE personality raises concerns with Alexa Bliss' announced return [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about five-time women's champion Alexa Bliss' WWE return.

It was announced this week on RAW that there will be a vignette on her "journey back to RAW" next week. However, it wasn't clarified if she would be personally present for the show.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo raised his concerns with Bliss' return.

"Bro, what are the odds that next week we'll see Alexa Bliss back, and what's the doll's name, Jilly? Lilly? and there's no mention of Lily. No mention of the playground, she's just the Alexa Bliss in the women's division. What are the odds of that happening next week? I think it's more like 80 percent. Bro, how could they ever explain their way out of it?!," Vince Russo said.

Alexa Bliss has been on a hiatus since September 2021

Alexa Bliss last competed inside the squared circle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where she challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's championship. However, she was ultimately defeated by The Queen.

After the match, Flair destroyed Lilly The Doll, which had tremendous sentimental value to Little Miss Bliss. WWE showcased the entire occurrence in a recap this week, possibly suggesting that Bliss might return with the same dark gimmick.

The Five Feet of Fury even took to Twitter to share a couple of cryptic posts suggesting she's out for vengeance. But the fact that The Queen is on the blue brand makes the whole scenario quite unpredictable.

