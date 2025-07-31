Vince Russo's relationship with Hulk Hogan was not as bad as some people think (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reacting to the news, veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo revealed what his relationship with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was really like.Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Russo after WCW Bash at the Beach 2000. A judge dismissed the case in 2003 after ruling that Russo's scathing promo about The Hulkster was simply part of a storyline.Russo spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis about Hogan's passing. The 64-year-old clarified that he got along with the wrestling icon when they worked together creatively in TNA in the late 2000s and early 2010s.&quot;When I was at TNA, there were times when I had Hulk one-on-one on the phone, just the two of us, talking creative, talking ideas, 'This is what I was thinking about,'&quot; Russo said. &quot;And I gotta tell you, Mac, that's the closest I ever came to Terry Bollea. Listened to me, two-way conversations, pitching each other back and forth. Very, very good and pleasant conversations.&quot; [5:27 – 6:05]In the video above, Russo explained why Hulk Hogan allegedly struggled to trust him from the first moment they met in WCW.Vince Russo clarifies Hulk Hogan relationshipIn 1999, Vince Russo became WCW's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara after both men oversaw WWE's television ratings success during the Attitude Era. While Russo had plans to push younger talents like Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero, he still wanted Hulk Hogan involved in storylines.Despite their differences in WCW, Russo added that he and Hogan never fell out when they spoke face-to-face:&quot;We did get along fine. Me and Hogan never, ever, ever had a cross word, ever, Mac, never.&quot; [6:36 – 6:42]In the same episode, Russo addressed the real reason why Hogan always wanted to hold the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.