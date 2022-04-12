"Did Sasha piss somebody off?" – Wrestling veteran questions why Sasha Banks was put in a tag team (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that top stars such as Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley should not be involved in tag teams on WWE television.

Rhea and Liv Morgan were scheduled to take on Naomi and Sasha in a Women's Tag Team Championship match on RAW. However, The Nightmare could not compete on the show, resulting in a singles match between Naomi and Morgan. Team B.A.D. member Naomi picked up the win on this occasion.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Ripley and Banks looked like main eventers and should not be placed in tag teams. The veteran suggested that WWE should try to capitalize on Sasha's appearance on The Mandalorian and push her to superstardom.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"I swear to God bro, out of all these people, we've said Rhea Ripley looks like a star. I would also say that Sasha Banks looks like a star. On top of that, she was in The Mandalorian. That's a huge deal. I don't know why they would put her in a tag team. I don't know why they would put Rhea Ripley in a tag team. These are individual stars. Once you put them in a tag team, it diminishes their status. That's why I go back to - Did Sasha piss somebody off? She should not be in a tag team. She is a legitimate star and main-eventer. She should be booked that way." (From 29:20 - 30:15)

Sasha Banks faced a surprise loss against Liv Morgan

This past week, Liv Morgan pulled a massive upset on SmackDown over one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks.

The Boss looked in control of the match as she caught Morgan on the top rope and executed a superplex. However, Liv caught Banks and rolled her up for the three-count, leaving Sasha in shock.

While this was a rare loss for the SmackDown star, it remains to be seen if being in a tag team hurts Sasha's value as a top star in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

