Vince Russo says Brock Lesnar should’ve been confronted by 41-year-old WWE star last week (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. The former WWE Champion instantly made a mark on his return as he proceeded to attack John Cena after he'd just lost his World Title to Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

He wasn't seen for a few weeks after SummerSlam before making his first appearance on SmackDown in a few years two weeks back. He attacked both Sami Zayn and John Cena, interrupting their United States Championship match in the process. Vince Russo feels that Zayn should've confronted The Beast Incarnate during Friday Night SmackDown last week.

Russo expressed his frustration with Sami Zayn's booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW recently. He said that Zayn should've been waiting for Lesnar with a bat in his hand to extract revenge for planting him with an F5, but instead, he didn't address the attack on the whole.

"You want to give Sami Zayn a set? You open up that show with him sitting in that garage, looking for that with a freaking bat. Brock Lesnar goes out to the ring, lays out R-Truth, then they go to Sami in the back, no mention, nothing. And I'm like That's how we're going to protect the baby face?" Russo said.

There hasn't yet been a payoff to Lesnar hitting Zayn with an F5, but it could be addressed once he is through his match with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Sami Zayn had another open challenge on last week's episode of SmackDown and gave Rey Fenix a shot at his title.

The two fought out in an extremely exciting match, but the honorary Uce came away with the win ultimately and continued on his first-ever WWE United States Championship reign.

