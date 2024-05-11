Vince Russo says he "can't believe" rumors about WWE legend (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about a rather unusual rumor about a WWE legend, stating that it was absolutely unbelievable for him.

The legend in question, The Rock, was recently accused of allegedly peeing in bottles on the set of Red One, as well as having others throw away the bottles. However, Vince Russo thinks the entire story is baseless due to his experience working with The Rock before in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that The Rock was always very respectful.

"Ah bro, so respectful. So respectful. I mean EC3 will understand this, like, you know bro, there are guys like the 'that doesn't work for me brother.' When Rock wanted to change something or tweak something or add something, he knew exactly how to go about it as a professional bro. His presentation, and the way he spoke to you, and the way he put you over, that's why I can't believe that the dude is peeing in a bottle and telling people to throw it away. Come on." [4:50 onwards]

EC3 also commented on the rumors about the WWE legend

According to the report about The Rock, his unprofessional attitude towards the project has also led to severe financial consequences for the studio.

However, EC3 thinks the reports are greatly exaggerated. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"Could he be late to set? Perhaps, probably, 'cause he has gotta get a sick pump at the iron paradise. He has got a bunch of things going on. He is a Jack of all Trades and a master at quite a few. Dude's gonna be busy, but to be so late that he is costing the company 50 million dollars? (...) There is no way, absolutely not." [5:50 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen when The Rock will be back in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback