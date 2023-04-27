Vince Russo says he chats with female WWE star on DM (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that he's a big fan of WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven and revealed that they occasionally exchange messages on DM.

Formerly known as Doudrop, Piper Niven currently performs on the red brand. After being away from WWE since September 2022 due to an illness, Niven returned during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Most recently, she participated in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that he was a fan of Piper Niven's work. He also mentioned how he's in touch with RAW Superstar via text messages and added that he's fond of her.

"You know I'm a big fan of her. Plus, we talk on DM. I'm very fond of her," said Vince Russo. (18:37 - 18:44)

WWE legend Beth Phoenix is also a fan of Piper Niven

Last month on WWE's The Bump, Beth Phoenix lavished massive praise on Piper Niven. She revealed that she knew Niven was a star the first time she saw her perform during the Mae Young Classic tournament.

"Piper Niven is somebody that when I saw her in the Mae Young Classic, I just saw the level of athleticism that she was capable of. I was like, 'This girl is a star.' I sound like a broken record here, but Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai [IYO SKY], as much as this kills me inside, Rhea Ripley, is a new breed. A new generation. She's just a force of nature," said Phoenix.

Considering just how talented a performer she is, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before Piper Niven gets her time under the spotlight in WWE.

