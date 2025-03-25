  • home icon
  • Vince Russo says 'debuting' WWE star was the best part of RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says 'debuting' WWE star was the best part of RAW (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 25, 2025 10:45 GMT
A new superstar
A new superstar 'debuted' against Dragon Lee on WWE RAW (Images via WWE.com).

WWE RAW introduced fans to a new superstar this week. A supposedly AI-generated vignette during the latest episode showed El Grande Americano as the masked luchador that has been causing troubles for the LWO for weeks.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo called El Grande Americano the best part of WWE RAW before criticizing the backstage segment featuring Adam Pearce, LWO, and Chad Gable.

"We had the promo at the beginning that we talked about. Then we had the Usos against A-Town Down Under. Usos went over. (Then we had ) the El Grande Americano, which was the best part of the show; the video they did of him, and then just a horrible backstage segment with Pearce, Lee, Mysterio, and Gable." [From 01:11:02 onwards]
According to the vignette, El Grande Americano was the face of lucha libre before being blackballed from the industry by his enemies. The masked luchador subbed for Chad Gable against Dragon Lee in singles action.

The match saw Americano pick up the win after he tried to unmask Dragon Lee in a major shocking moment on WWE RAW this week. Fans will have to wait to see what's next for the new luchador on the red brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Arsh Das
