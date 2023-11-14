Vince Russo says the fans “couldn’t care less” about the product due to the writing in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was the head writer for WWE during the Attitude Era before moving on to World Championship Wrestling. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has singled out the current writing as one of the main reasons that television viewers do not care about modern-day wrestling.

Russo has often been critical of modern wrestling and feels that the product is not enticing enough to attract casual television viewers in the number they did in the past, especially during the Attitude Era.

While reviewing this week’s RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the 62-year-old criticized the lack of writing in WWE. He feels that there are no characters and stories created anymore, and every angle is built only in the ring, which fails to attract viewers.

You can read his entire comments below:

“It is too hard bro to sit there with a blank sheet of paper and write a story for every single wrestler, it’s too hard, bro. We are getting so close, man, to Tony Khan territory of just booking matches,” Vince Russo said. [30:17 - 30:34]

Russo went on:

“That’s the new wrestling guys, in 2023, that’s the new wrestling. Book fictitious matches and every angle is in the ring, every angle, it's all wrestling related, that’s the new wrestling, bro, and again, that's what you know, television viewers, they could care less,” Vince Russo said. [30:39 - 30:59]

You can check out the entire video below:

The criticism came in the aftermath of Xia Li’s win over Indi Hartwell. The contest was used to set up a match between the Chinese star and Becky Lynch on RAW next week.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Would you like to see more angles develop outside the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

