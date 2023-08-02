Vince Russo says former WWE star convinced himself wrestling is real (Exclusive)

Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo believes Lance Storm is a "mark" who takes the wrestling business too seriously.

Storm wrestled for ECW, WCW, and WWE before winding down his full-time in-ring career in the mid-2000s to focus on being a trainer. He recently mocked Russo on Twitter after the former writer claimed modern-day wrestling revolves around "fake matches" instead of compelling characters.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo accused Storm of believing that scripted wrestling matches are real:

"There is a percentage of the wrestling marks – and Lance Storm is a wrestling mark – who somewhere along the lines convinced themselves that wrestling is real, and I am being dead serious about that. Okay, Lance, here's where we differ. The show was on TV, therefore it was a television show. So, as a writer, I am going to write this as a television show. Did we write pay-per-views that way? No, because they were wrestling pay-per-views not on television." [14:35 – 15:16]

The word "mark" is often used to describe a fan who struggles to tell the difference between fiction and reality in wrestling storylines.

What did Lance Storm say about Vince Russo?

Responding to Vince Russo's "fake matches" comment, Lance Storm said the former world champion must have "hated the fake fights in the Rocky movies."

Russo, a big fan of the Rocky franchise, believes Storm misunderstood his remarks about current wrestling:

"Of course I cared about Rocky. Of course I cared about Creed. Of course I cared about Mickey. Of course I cared about Adrian. Of course I cared about the story. I would have cared about none of it if there were no characters and story (…) If Rocky was just a fight at the end of the movie, I wouldn't have cared about Rocky. I mean, seriously, is he brain-dead, bro?" [9:59 – 10:41]

Russo also addressed Storm's recent dig at former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno on Twitter.

