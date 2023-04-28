Vince Russo says he got "frustrated while working with former WWE World Champion (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about how he often got "frustrated" while working with AEW star Christian Cage on IMPACT Wrestling.

Back in 2005, Captain Charisma left WWE to join the upstart promotion IMPACT Wrestling. The former ECW Champion quickly became one of the biggest stars in the company on the back of his popularity and in-ring work. Christian became the NWA Champion within a matter of months and cemented his place at the top.

Though everything came across well on screen, Christian Cage wasn't particularly easy to work with backstage, as per Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that whenever he took a promo or idea to Christian Cage, he would tend to overanalyze it.

The former WWE writer added that this frustrated him as they were working under tight schedules and deadlines.

"Every time you would come to him, I swear to god, bro, it was like he was doing Hamlet. Everything had to be so perfect, and it was like, I used to get so frustrated because we don't have the time for this. Like if it was the only thing we were doing, then no problem. But our schedule doesn't give us the time," said Vince Russo. [7:43 - 8:10]

WWE legend Kurt Angle thinks Christian Cage is the most underrated wrestler of all time

Last year while speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic medallist lavished praise on Christian Cage. Angle feels the 49-year-old is the most underrated wrestler of all time. The WWE Hall of Famer went as far as to say that Christian was better than everyone when it came to laying out matches.

“[Christian Cage] is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves. He’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge and he’s actually just as good as Edge, and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together," Kurt Angle said.

Kurt Angle also mentioned how Christian Cage not only thought of incredible spots but also executed them on every occasion.

