Vince Russo says he has no idea about the character of longest-reigning former champions after watching them on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW emanated from Cleveland, Ohio. It was an action-packed show, which saw an up-and-coming tag team secure a massive win. Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the tandem's on-screen gimmick.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance competed in a tag team match against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on this week's show. The longest-reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions picked up the win and featured in a vignette on WWE RAW.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was critical of the video package. He claimed the vignette didn't help the audience understand Chance and Carter's on-screen characters.

“Am I supposed to understand that their characters are [the] life of the party, so what does that entail? What does that entail that they’re the life of the party?” (16:35 - 16:48)

Russo added that despite watching the video package, he had no idea about the duo's gimmick.

“I’m watching and I still have no idea who they are.” (16:57 - 17:02)

