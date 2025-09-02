Vince Russo says male WWE star should have attacked Becky Lynch after being provoked (Exclusive)

WWE's most recent episode of Monday Night RAW has been making headlines. The show covered the fallout from the main event of Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch was revealed as the newest member of The Vision and helped Seth Rollins retain his world title at CM Punk's cost.

Punk was waiting for Seth all night on RAW, but instead got into an altercation with his wife, Becky Lynch. The Man slapped Punk multiple times during their segment, and Vince Russo claimed that The Voice of the Voiceless should've attacked the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after she provoked him throughout their promo exchange.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked by a fan whether he would've booked Punk to hit Becky with a GTS if he had written the segment. The veteran replied that he would've had Punk do that, explaining that Becky is a professional wrestler and that's what she does for a living.

"Yeah, I would have. Absolutely. Maybe I would have let her slap him three times because at that point, what are you supposed to do, bro? You going to stand there and get slapped? And why not? She's a wrestler. She's not a housewife. She is a professional wrestler. That's what she does for a living," Russo said.

The segment between Becky Lynch and CM Punk has been drawing mixed reactions from fans, as many feel that it made Punk look weak. Now that Becky is involved in this feud, fans are expecting AJ Lee, who is married to CM Punk, to make her return to the company and help out her husband. AJ left WWE in 2015 after announcing her in-ring retirement.

