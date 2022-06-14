"The networks don't know" - Vince Russo explains the one big problem that is affecting WWE (Exclusive)

WWE offered another episode of Monday Night RAW, and Vince Russo was once again unimpressed by the quality of the programming.

The former WWE writer believes network executives lack basic knowledge of the wrestling business to improve the company's product. Russo explained the problem on the latest Legion of RAW with co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo criticized the lackluster booking of RAW and felt it was nothing but a three-hour "televised house show." The outspoken personality said that the people working at FOX and USA Network were clueless about the real reasons for WWE's recent downfall.

High-ranking TV executives were just getting mere "lip service" from WWE officials, according to Vince Russo, who also foresaw no positive changes happening in the promotion:

"You know, bro, again, we just sound like broken records. We're just watching televised house shows. And you know what? The networks don't know the difference," said Vince Russo. "The networks could not tell you why wrestling numbers are going down, especially with the WWE. They are getting lip service, and they are getting a sales pitch from the absolute best in the business. They could not tell you why ratings continue to go down. They will go down again tomorrow. It's really simple, bro." [1:30 - 2:00]

Vince Russo says WWE RAW "does not resemble a television show"

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer during the company's most successful phase in the Attitude Era. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion noted that the current WWE scripts have no meaning or continuity.

Almost every top episodic television show relies on cliffhangers to keep viewers hooked. However, RAW did not follow the tried-and-tested plan, as Russo highlighted below:

"We're watching a televised house show. That's literally what we're looking at. This does not resemble a television show whatsoever. There is no beginning; there is no middle; there is no end," continued Russo. "There is no cliffhanger. It's a televised house show, bro. That's what we've been looking at for months now." [2:00 - 2:30]

Paul Heyman's latest promo also came under heavy criticism on this week's Legion of RAW as the veteran manager was accused of lacking credibility. You can read more on that right here.

