"Tiresome" - Ex-WWE writer details frustrations with Paul Heyman's promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Paul Heyman's promos have not changed over the last few years.

Paul Heyman has been a constant presence in WWE since his return in 2012. He has been the on-screen manager of several top-name Superstars, like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, while also having a brief stint backstage as an Executive Director.

Russo, while speaking about Heyman for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, said that Heyman's promos have been repetitive and joked that he should be replaced with an animated figure by WWE. He also stated that his opinion isn't a personal shot at Roman Reigns' on-screen manager:

"I started Russo's Brand eight years ago. I've watched eight full years of RAW, every single week. He's (Heyman) just been cutting the same promo for years. It's just the same promo, time after time. I've said this all of the time - and this is an absolute shoot."

Russo added that WWE should make Heyman an animated character:

"You know how the WWE is releasing people, cutting rosters, they're letting people go - I've said this all the time - because Heyman cuts the same, exact promo every time, they should make Paul Heyman an animated character, fire the real Paul Heyman, save the money, make him animated, have him walk out with Lesnar or Reigns, let him be animated, put him in the ring, let him cut the same promo. It would cost you a lot less money because he says the same thing every single week. It's tiresome." (14:43 to 15:45)

WWE Hall of Famer feels Paul Heyman is still the best promo in the business

Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who is also one of the panelists in this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, feels that Heyman is still one of the best with the mic in his hand.

"You think that he really feels the way he is telling you how he feels about whatever the promo is. He is so good that you know when he goes outside of his regular box too and is never afraid to do that and when he does that, it's always for the right reason," said RVD.

The WWE legend believes Heyman speaks with a lot of conviction whenever he's in the ring to cut a promo, which makes him believable.

