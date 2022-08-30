"Just blatant" - Former WWE personality explains why male WWE Superstar hitting Rhea Ripley would've been a good move (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed Dominik Mysterio's ongoing storyline with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik refused to hit Ripley with a kendo stick. In doing so, WWE further hinted that Rey's son could be turning heel soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained why WWE have made Dominik's heel turn obvious. He also explained what they should've done differently to throw the fans off track:

"I just think it was totally so obvious. Bro, go back to the Attitude Era when we had Rock dropping elbows on Vince when they were really in cahoots because guess what? An elbow is not going to kill Vince. So even if that was something like that where Ripley did something or Dominik did something to her, even if it was something like that to throw you off track, you know. And then you come back after the story and say, 'Yeah, I took one for the team or she took one for the team.' But this was just blatant." said Russo. [44:30 – 46:30]

Rhea Ripley isn't expected to face a WWE Hall of Famer at Clash at the Castle

Rhea Ripley has been targeting Dominik Mysterio for weeks and has assaulted the young WWE Superstar on numerous occasions.

However, amid The Judgment Day's feud with Edge, Rhea Ripley was recently confronted by Beth Phoenix. Last week on RAW in Toronto, The Rated-R Superstar faced Damian Priest in a singles match.

The Glamazon saved her husband from the post-match attack at the hands of Judgment Day.

While the WWE Universe is expecting a showdown between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix, a report from Xero News on Twitter has suggested that the WWE legend won't make it to Cardiff.

The Judgment Day could add a fourth member to their ranks if Dominik eventually decides to turn in the coming weeks.

