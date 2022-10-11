"It went down the toilet" - Wrestling veteran unhappy with WWE for not booking match between Roman Reigns and former champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Matt Riddle should have wrestled Roman Reigns on this week's WWE RAW instead of Sami Zayn.

The Monday night show's season premiere started with a bang, with The Bloodline addressing the Brooklyn crowd. However, the stable was soon interrupted by Matt Riddle, who came out to a loud ovation from the fans. The former US Champion challenged The Tribal Chief to a match, but the latter flatly refused.

Riddle then challenged any other member of The Bloodline to step up to him, with Jey Uso convincing Sami Zayn to accept the match. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his disappointment over the opening segment.

He stated that since it was such a big occasion, WWE should have given the sold-out Brooklyn crowd a match between Roman Reigns and Matt Riddle.

"That's where it went down the toilet. I can't believe they did this; I have to take this out of my vocabulary. This is what they did in front of what looked like a sold-out Brooklyn crowd and those sitting at home. They were like, 'we are not gonna give you Riddle and Reigns. We are gonna give you something far less attractive,'" said Vince Russo.

The former WWE personality added that Riddle vs. Sami Zayn "paled in comparison" to the prospect of seeing The Original Bro against Reigns. Vince Russo felt that the opening segment of this week's RAW felt very "flat" overall.

"I mean, that's what they did in the first segment of the show. 'We are not gonna give you Reigns and Riddle; we are gonna give you this.' This paled in comparison. I was like, why would you do that? Why would you do that to a sold-out crowd? That's the match you're teasing; that's the match they want. The end of this segment felt really, really flat, " added Russo. (8:52 - 10:11)

Matt Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

While it was disappointing to see Riddle vs. Reigns not materialize, the quality of wrestling between Riddle and Sami Zayn made up for it.

The Original Bro, who emerged victorious at Extreme Rules, continued his winning ways on RAW, defeating Zayn in a stellar encounter.

WWE @WWE After his tremendous victories against @WWERollins in the Fight Pit and @SamiZayn two days later on #WWERaw @SuperKingofBros says he feels that it earns him the chance at a rematch at some point against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns After his tremendous victories against @WWERollins in the Fight Pit and @SamiZayn two days later on #WWERaw, @SuperKingofBros says he feels that it earns him the chance at a rematch at some point against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. https://t.co/t1RXtU9h8Z

With another big win in his bag, it'll be interesting to see what Riddle does next. Considering Seth Rollins, whom he defeated on Saturday night, walked out as the US Champion on RAW, it makes sense for Riddle to claim a shot at the title.

