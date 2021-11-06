"They are already onto the next step" - Vince Russo says WWE does not care about ratings anymore (Exclusive)

Vince Russo explained why WWE does not care about its TV ratings during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'Writing with Russo'.

The former WWE head writer said the company has moved on from maximizing its TV viewership as its endgame is now to transition to a streaming service.

WWE currently has big-money deals with FOX and USA Network, and Russo believes officials are merely counting the days until the respective contracts expire.

"Let me tell you something, here's where we're at. They have checked out with the ratings. I'm telling you, bro. They don't care about Fox; they don't care about USA. They are waiting for those deals to end," revealed Russo.

Vince Russo explained that WWE is angling towards streaming services, and they have already begun testing the waters with Peacock. The veteran personality highlights that WWE is presently obligated to provide three hours of content for RAW, and they are least bothered about the TV ratings.

Vince Russo added that high-ranking officials in WWE are already preparing for the future, and fans should not expect the product to improve anytime soon:

"They stay tested the waters with Peacock and streaming services, and that's where their future is. It's either going to be on Amazon or Hulu or wherever it is. They are past these two contracts. What they are doing basically is they are contractually obligated to hand over three hours of content on Monday; that's what they are doing. It's over. They are already onto the next step, bro. That's why we are never going to see this show get better because they have already checked out," Russo explained.

WWE's earns a lot of money from its TV deals

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



Net income report means an EPS of $0.52, greatly beating analysts expectations (as I anticipated).

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… WWE reports net income of $43.5 million for Q3 and $255.8 million in revenue.Net income report means an EPS of $0.52, greatly beating analysts expectations (as I anticipated). WWE reports net income of $43.5 million for Q3 and $255.8 million in revenue. Net income report means an EPS of $0.52, greatly beating analysts expectations (as I anticipated).corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… https://t.co/1wCUaQVsP6

It was revealed during the recent Third Quarter 2021 Earnings call that WWE made $255.8 million in revenue.

WWE continues to rake in a large chunk of its earnings from its lucrative TV deals with FOX and USA Network. While the return to live shows has certainly boosted financial numbers, WWE still relies on the content distribution fees coming from FOX and USA Network to continuously post strong quarterly results.

However, WWE could be getting ready for a massive change to its programming, as noted by Vince Russo.

