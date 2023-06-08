Vince Russo says WWE fans loved "illogical" decision and announcement made by Triple H (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't a fan of the World Heavyweight Championship that Triple H recently introduced. He said that WWE fans are eating up the decision backed by no reasoning that The Game made.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the new World Heavyweight Championship won by Seth Rollins last month in Saudi Arabia. Russo argued that it only makes Rollins seem like a secondary champion to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The former writer recalled a conversation he had with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett:

"I'll never forget, because Jeff [Jarrett] and I always used to argue over this. This is what Jeff used to tell me - 'You can't bring logic to an illogical business'. And what I used to tell Jeff is 'It's only illogical if you make it illogical'." (7:01-7:31)

Russo then not only called Triple H's introduction of the World Heavyweight Title illogical but also said that fans gave a huge pop when he made the announcement of the new championship gold:

"Basically what I'm saying is - it's illogical. This is all illogical. What has been our topic of discussion in the last month? They [WWE fans] will buy anything. Bro, they popped when he introduced the belt. Why? Because it's a new belt and now you can go online and order that belt? There are a lot of things that make no sense on the show and this one thing is probably the biggest." (7:40-8:14)

You can watch the full video below:

Triple H introduced two new World Title designs in less than two months

Earlier this month, Triple H unveiled a new Universal Championship design on the June 2nd episode of SmackDown to commemorate Roman Reigns' 1000 days as the Universal Championship.

We have seen Roman Reigns carrying the WWE and Universal Titles for over a year, and Triple H finally unveiled a new, shinier golden version of the title - which is what The Tribal Chief will be carrying with him going forward.

The Game also announced the World Heavyweight title to the company on April 24th, 2023, making it less than two months between the two reveals.

