Vince Russo says WWE legend used to drive him crazy for one reason (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the late great Davey Boy Smith and how one of his habits drove him crazy.

The former European Champion had multiple stints with WWE throughout his career, where he went by the name The British Bulldog. The biggest win of his career arguably came at SummerSlam 1992, where he defeated Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in front of a packed crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.

Davey Boy Smith tragically passed away in 2002 due to a heart attack at 39. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo first mentioned how many who achieve legendary status are badly behaved. However, Russo felt Smith was an exception and one of the nicest guys.

"You know when somebody is legendary status, and it's almost like they have the right to be a d***. I think Davey Boy Smith was legendary status. I really, really do. Bro, the nicest guy. The fricking nicest guy."

Furthermore, Vince Russo recalled how Davey Boy Smith often took forever to apply body oil before all of his pre-taped segments, leaving him frustrated.

"But I'll tell you what used to drive me crazy. I was always in charge of the pre-tape, so I gotta get to talent; I got to stay up there because they never wanted to do pre-tape. One thing about Davey Boy Smith, before every pre-tape, there was a 15-minute oil-up. If we did another one five minutes later, he had another 15-minute oil up. I used to stand there and say, "Bro, you just oiled up! We got to do this.'" [0:36 - 1:36]

Gillberg on working with WWE legend Davey Boy Smith

While appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted last year, Gillberg opened up about working with Davey Boy Smith. The former WWE star mentioned how sharing the ring with the late legend and several other veterans from the bygone era was a joy.

"Wrestling the British Bulldog was awesome. I say this about everybody, but to be honest with you, all the old stars in WWF, I'm talking about Putski and all, were the nicest, kindest guys," Gillberg added. "I'm talking about the old guys. They were the nicest, coolest guys you ever met. It was such a pleasure to go out there. Arnold Skaaland, Andre the Giant, all of them, it was the neatest thing in the world, and I got to wrestle them."

Davey Boy Smith was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 for his incredible contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

