"Heads and tails, way better than everybody" - Vince Russo says WWE Superstar is the female star of the year (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is the female wrestler of the year, as per former head writer Vince Russo.

The Queen is currently in her sixth reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion - the most in the history of the championship. She is also a six-time RAW Women's Champion, a former Divas Champion, as well as a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

While speaking about the nominees for Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards' Female Wrestler of the Year, Russo was surprised that Charlotte Flair was not on the list. He feels that The Queen is miles ahead of the five women on the list, which includes the likes of Becky Lynch and AEW's Britt Baker.

"I cannot believe she's not on this list and I'm writing her in this list because she is heads and tails, way better than everybody you just mentioned on that list. You need to explain to me how was Charlotte Flair not on that list? [16:50 to 17:20]

"Charlotte Flair, way above, in a category of her own, when you compare it to the talent," said Russo. [17:30 to 17:45]

Top WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and IMPACT star Mickie James are the others on the list.

DDP believes another WWE Superstar deserves to be crowned Female Wrestler of the Year

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page feels Bianca Belair had a great year and praised her athletic prowess.

"I watched her in the ring and saw her athletic prowess. I was like, wow, she's something really special," said DDP.

He believes the Female Wrestler of the Year award should either go to Belair or AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

