"Horrible name that will never get over" - Vince Russo has doubts about WWE's next top stars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes two emerging WWE stars could struggle to fulfill their potential.

Bron Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, is 24 years old and currently holds the NXT Championship. Gable Steveson, 22, is another bright prospect. The Olympic gold medallist joined the RAW roster last year, but has yet to make his in-ring debut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo discussed Breakker and Steveson’s long-term chances:

“Who are these stars coming down the pipeline? The guy who was just in the Olympics? The second coming of Keith Lee? Seriously, who’s coming down the pike? Steiner’s kid? We can’t even address him as Steiner’s kid! He’s already got a horrible name that will never get over.” [0:10-0:32]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s thoughts on another new recruit, Logan Paul. He also made a bold suggestion about a possible match between the YouTube sensation and Roman Reigns.

Bron Breakker and Gable Steveson’s WWE careers so far

In September 2021, Bronson Rechsteiner became one of the most prominent superstars on the rebranded NXT 2.0 show. The former football player originally looked set to be called Rex Steiner, but his name was changed to Bron Breakker shortly before his debut. The name alteration was widely criticized by fans.

Breakker retained the NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes at NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday. He also made several appearances on RAW earlier this year while feuding with main roster veteran Dolph Ziggler.

Steveson, meanwhile, featured in a short segment with another Olympian, Chad Gable, at WrestleMania 38. It is currently unclear when the RAW roster member will appear on television again.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar is more likely to become a WWE world champion one day? Bron Breakker Gable Steveson 24 votes so far