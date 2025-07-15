Vince Russo says WWE writers “should be fired” for one reason; female star involved (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently made a bold claim about the current writing team employed by the promotion. He stated that the writers "should be fired" following the treatment of a former champion currently on the WWE roster.

The star in question is none other than the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green. The 34-year-old had a hugely successful run with the title and became a fan favourite during that time. However, ever since dropping the belt on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, she hasn't had a proper storyline till now.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo expressed his disappointment with Chelsea Green's booking. He said that Chelsea was on the "brink of being a huge babyface" but her momentum has since gone in the opposite direction, and blamed the writers for the same.

"They had her at the brink of being a huge babyface man and we've gone back, bro. Whenever characters go backwards, and I can't tell you how many times we've seen that here, writers should be fired. It's that simple man, because you're not doing your job. You bring people to the brink. Once they're at the brink, you don't know what to do with them. So, they slide right back to where they were. And that's exactly the spot that Chelsea Green is in now." [22:05 onwards]

Chelsea Green faced WWE legend Nikki Bella in the latter's first match on RAW in nearly seven years after the two got involved during the Battle Royale at Evolution. She even got into an altercation with Stephanie Vaquer backstage, and it seems like the two could be getting involved in a rivalry in the near future.

