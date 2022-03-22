"Doesn't make any sense" - wrestling veteran is outraged with WWE's booking of Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is highly critical of the whole Seth Rollins storyline on RAW.

On RAW this week, Rollins interrupted a returning AJ Styles to try and convince him to stay home for WrestleMania while the Visionary faced Edge at the Show of Shows. Styles was not very open to the idea and mentioned that he was adamant about facing Edge.

WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then announced that Rollins would face Styles in the main event of RAW. They mentioned that if the Visionary could beat Styles, he would replace the Phenomenal One at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Legion of RAW this week, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE did a better job of tying storylines together before 'Mania. However, the former head writer believes that the Seth Rollins program is not going anywhere. He added that back in the day, he and Ed Ferrara would never have allowed the creative team to run with this type of story arc for WrestleMania.

Here's what Russo had to say about Rollins:

"How many more RAWs to WrestleMania? They came close to the finish line and I've got to say this, at least this week there was a little bit more focus on the build to these matches, more focus than I've seen in a long time, so I'll give them that. But the last two weeks, the Rollins stuff just makes zero sense. I go back all the time when I was writing with Ed Ferrara. If we were in a room and this Rollins story was being explained, we would poke a hundred holes in it. We would poke a hundred holes in it and definitely wind up not doing it. There was a little more focus on WrestleMania and the matchups, but the Rollins stuff just doesn't make any sense." (from 3:45 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

AJ Styles defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification

Seth "Freakin" Rollins lost his last chance to punch a ticket to WrestleMania when Edge decided to interfere in his match and hit Styles with a steel chair.

The shocking attack ensured that AJ Styles would indeed face Edge in a WrestleMania dream match, and sent Rollins into an epic tirade.

After his loss to Styles, Seth Rollins made the bold claim that there would be no Monday Night RAW next week unless he was given his own spot at WrestleMania 38.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Genci Papraniku