Former WWE writer Vince Russo says nothing in wrestling today interests him

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on the current professional wrestling landscape.

As a wrestling show writer and producer, Vince worked as the lead writer for WWE for most of the Attitude Era. Under Russo's leadership, superstars like The Rock, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin rose into mega-stardom.

Despite his passion for the business in the late 1990s, Russo, in a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, said nothing today that interests him:

"There's nothing about wrestling in 2020 that interests me, nothing, and the main reason being it's not wrestling, call it performance art, or call it whatever you want. It's not wrestling now, it's something completely different, and whatever it is, I'm not interested in it." (from 10:09 to 10:49)

With Russo's words in mind, it's noticeable in the many years since the Attitude Era that the popularity of pro wrestling is far from where it once was.

Vince Russo on RAW's ending this past Monday

This week on RAW, Becky Lynch once again faced Asuka in the main event, where if Lynch won, she'd be added to the championship match at Hell in a Cell.

After some devilish tactics, Lynch found herself victorious, leading the Japanese fan favorite to cry in the ring post-match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Asuka's behavior in the ring after her loss to Becky Lynch:

"Think about this, bro. Why is the babyface crying after she lost the match? I have never seen that in my life. The babyface, Asuka, is crying after the heel beat her. That's a babyface? No, that's a crybaby! Crybabies are not babyfaces! What are we doing? Why is she crying after a loss, bro? Why?" (H/T: Sportskeeda)

With her victory this past Monday, Becky Lynch will now face Bianca Belair and Asuka in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Title.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and NBC Sports Boston.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh