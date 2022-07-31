"It's a sickness" - Vince Russo on the big problem in WWE and wrestling today (Exclusive)

Vince Russo cannot understand why so many former WWE Superstars choose to wrestle again after their full-time in-ring careers are over.

Ric Flair, 73, is set to team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in his final match on Sunday. Trish Stratus also spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently about potentially returning to the ring to face Becky Lynch.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, claimed on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show that Superstars’ desire to return is an ego-driven “sickness.”

“This goes right back to never-never land Peter Pan syndrome,” Russo said. “It’s the spotlight, it’s the ego, it’s a sickness. And, bro, they can’t walk away from it. So of course she’s gonna do the interview with Bill saying, ‘Oh yeah, I would love that one more shot.’ Bro, it’s the Peter Pan syndrome.” [7:36-7:56]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about Ric Flair’s decision to wrestle again after more than a decade out of the ring.

Vince Russo compares WWE retirements to other sports

Many wrestlers come out of retirement to wrestle again several years after their final match. Shawn Michaels looked as though he was going to be one of the few legends who stayed true to their word. However, even he agreed to return to WWE in 2018 after an eight-and-a-half-year absence.

Vince Russo is confused as to why so many wrestlers think they are capable of performing at a high level way beyond their prime. In other sports, such as baseball, players rarely come out of retirement when their best days are behind them:

“I’m a big baseball guy,” Russo continued. “Once a baseball player retires, I see them take that next step. They become an announcer, maybe I’ll be a coach for a minor league team, maybe I’ll manage. They kind of take that next step. I’ve never seen a baseball player come back at 48 years old and say, ‘I want one more time at the plate.’ I don’t know why that’s so difficult for wrestlers.” [8:10-8:37]

What do you think about retired wrestlers making in-ring comebacks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

