Vince Russo has a simple explanation for why WWE is acquiring AEW talent (Exclusive)

WWE's recent tendency to attempt to get AEW stars for their main roster has a logical reason, according to Vince Russo.

Over the past few years, the Stamford-based promotion has seen Cody Rhodes return to the company from AEW and homegrown talent Jade Cargill jump ship. Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo has also switched companies, and most recently, Shawn Spears also returned with an appearance on NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, a former WWE writer explained that NXT was not a successful developmental territory to prime new stars for the main roster. However, already-established stars from other companies were a better fit. He stated:

"The NXT factory, it's not working. Nobody is getting over. Nobody is getting over. So now all they are looking at, let's look at guys and gals in AEW that have at least gotten television time, people know who they are, they are already a little bit more established, and maybe that's the road we start going down a little bit more..." [1:25 onwards]

Vince Russo has spoken highly about a WWE Superstar from NXT

Despite believing NXT's goal is not panning out, Vince Russo has the respect for Bron Breakker.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer pitched an idea for Bron to have a storyline on the main roster.

"Could you imagine what you could have done if Rick Steiner was his [Bron Breakker's] manager and Scott Steiner was his trainer? And they go out with him every match. Could you imagine what they could've done with that? You have that opportunity, but nah he's going to be Bron Breakker." (8:12-8:30)

He further stated that Scott Steiner could also be involved if the angle referenced his heat with the company.

"Maybe he could have a shoot promo. Talk about his uncle and dad having heat with the office. You could do that like this. You could cut a promo against the office like this." (9:30-9:45)

You can watch the full video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bron Breakker down the line.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

EC3 explains why he kissed Sonny Kiss:

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE