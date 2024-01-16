Vince Russo slams WWE for major flaw in the build-up to the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the company has been building up to the Royal Rumble on weekly episodes of RAW.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Several top stars, such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley, have declared themselves for the high-stakes matchup.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that every week, various WWE Superstars would announce that they wanted to win the Rumble match. The former writer felt there was no character work or storyline for any of the stars going into the match.

"Now we're in the mode of everybody's in the Royal Rumble, everybody has a different path to the Royal Rumble, and that's what all of these promos are about. Again, you and me we're story guys, we're character guys, there's no stories being told here. There's no character being developed other than everybody wants to win the Royal Rumble. We already know that. I'm assuming everybody wants to win the Royal Rumble. I don't need them to tell me that for an hour on every show." [From 1:48 onwards]

With less than two weeks remaining for the Rumble, it will be interesting to see which other WWE stars announce themselves for the mega event.

