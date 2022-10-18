The main event of WWE RAW this week saw Seth Rollins defend the United States Championship against Matt Riddle. In the segment that preceded the main event, Elias returned to WWE after more than a month. He lamented that his 'brother' Ezekiel's career ended so abruptly and was getting ready to perform when Riddle interrupted him. Riddle wanted to perform with Elias. However, Elias was soon interrupted by Seth Rollins as he was about to perform once again.

Elias ended up staying at ringside for the match and took out Rollins with a knee strike at one point. However, he ended up accidentally costing Riddle the match, colliding with him and giving Rollins the chance to hit The Stomp.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the segment and said that it made no sense and that it was only there to start a feud between Riddle and Elias. Here's what Russo had to say:

They're just creating matches. That's all they are doing because when you look at this from a logical standpoint... he's ready to give the concert and he's interrupted by Riddle but Riddle wants to be his friend and Riddle wants to play the bongos with him so Riddle's going to sit there and listen. He's ready to go again and now he's interrupted by Seth [Rollins]. That gives him enough reason now to hang around ringside, okay, so the heel has a problem with Elias being ringside because Elias shouldn't be at ringside. If I'm Seth Rollins I'm going to have a problem with him too, what are you doing here?

He then further added:

Seth is having a match with Riddle for the championship. I got a problem with you being out here, you got no business being out here, and he's the heel so he lays out Elias for being out there. The whole idea is to get Elias and Riddle in a program. That is the whole idea of all of this that makes zero sense. [50:39 to 53:00]

What happened after the main event of WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins hit Elias with a Curb Stomp after the match ended. He was about to hit Riddle with a second Curb Stomp when Mustafa Ali, who Rollins had taken out earlier that night, jumped him and chased him away from ringside.

Seth Rollins, taken by surprise, was forced to back off, making his way out of the arena through the crowd. It looks like Ali will be the next challenger for the WWE US Championship.

If any quotes are used from this article, pleaase add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

