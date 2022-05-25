 "No idea what it is"- Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of a popular RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the interaction between Veer Mahaan and Jerry "The King" Lawler on RAW.

This week on RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer hosted Veer Mahaan on his talk show, The King's Court. However, the segment did not go according to plan for Lawler as he infuriated the Indian-origin star by poking fun at his hair.

Eventually, The Mysterios came out to save the day for The King, chasing Mahaan out of the ring.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed that not many people are aware of The King's Court as it is something from the past. The wrestling veteran added that it was unwise not to use Lawler to get heat on Veer.

"Well, bro, very weird choice to do a King's Court, which a lot of people there have no idea what it is because we're going back 25-30 years. That's number one. Number two, very strange to do a King's court and not get heat on Lawler. I don't expect you to get heat on Lawler, you know, having a heart attack and all that stuff but what's the point of a King's court if the heel isn't going to get heat by getting to Lawler." (from 37:05 to 37:38)

Vince Russo believes Veer Mahaan should feud with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Veer Mahaan made his main roster debut under a new in-ring name on RAW after WrestleMania. The Lion has been presented as an unstoppable force since then as he has decimated every superstar he has been in a feud with.

Before being repackaged as Veer Mahaan, the Indian-origin star used to work as Jinder Mahal's ally, along with Shanky. However, he was drafted to RAW as a singles competitor in the WWE Draft, leading to his separation from the group.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo stated that he would love to see WWE revisit Veer Mahaan’s storyline with Jinder Mahal and Shanky:

“You can get a babyface and a heel out of this,” Russo said. “If you go back to the roots of the story, what’s their relationship? Are they relatives? Are they brothers? Did one guy date the other guy’s girlfriend? Did they all come over to this country together? You could tell whatever story you want, but that’s what I would love to see.” [4:22-4:44]

Veer is currently emboiled in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Lion defeated Dominik in his first match on the main roster.

