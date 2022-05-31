"It means nothing" - Vince Russo smashes WWE for a lackluster go-home episode of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo felt that this week's RAW did not serve as the proper build for Hell In A Cell scheduled for this Sunday.

Monday Night RAW emanated from the Simmons Bank Arena in Des Moines, Iowa this week. The show was the final pit stop for the red brand before the upcoming premium live event on June 5. After the episode aired, Vince Russo was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW to review the show.

The wrestling veteran was not impressed with this week's match card. He went on to say that the event was meaningless. He pointed out that the entire lineup was similar to the action like every other week and did not build up to the big matches at Hell In A Cell. He reasoned that WWE had done away with the concept of a go-home show.

"Bro, let's be honest. I think based on this show, it is now fair to say there's no such thing as a go-home show to a pay-per-view anymore. It's meaningless, it means nothing. It's been that way for quite a while bro. That's a term I think we have to stop using because these go-home shows are just like any other shows." (From 11:47 - 12:16)

Vince Russo wants fans to stop watching WWE RAW

During the show, Russo made it clear that he was not a fan of this week's RAW. The wrestling veteran detailed that the show was lackluster and urged fans to stop watching if they wanted things to change in the near future. He suggested that WWE would pick up their socks and work to create a better show only if fans stopped watching and sent a clear message to creative.

"Bro, you people have got to stop watching this show. If you honestly and truly want it to get better, you need to send a message." (From 17:40 - 17:50)

While Russo was critical of the show, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lit up RAW with a vicious brawl. With just days remaining for Hell In A Cell, it will be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown this week as WWE heads into the Summer of 2022.

