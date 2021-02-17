Ex-WWE writer reveals what Sting was told after Seth Rollins incident (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Sting and what he was told after he was injured by Seth Rollins in 2015. Russo revealed that Sting was told he was not going to wrestle again after that injury.

Sting joined WWE in 2014 and had four matches with the company, with the last being against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015. He suffered a neck injury in that match, which forced him to retire.

Vince Russo was a recent guest on SK Wrrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he was asked his opinion about Sting returning to the ring with AEW. The former WWE writer stated that Sting was told not to get in the ring once again after being injured by Seth Rollins.

"If Sting can still make that kind of money at his age, God bless him. I was able to talk to Sting - my last conversation with Sting was after the Seth Rollins incident. And I know for a fact Sting was told to not step in a wrestling ring again. So my whole thing with Sting is two-fold: 1) make as much money as you can, all the power to you. If Tony Khan is willing to pay you, take the money. But 2) you know, if and when the guy gets in the ring, I pray to God he does not get hurt. I do not want to see him get hurt."

Russo was not happy to see Sting dyeing his hair on his second appearance in AEW after showing his grey hair in his first appearance in AEW.

Sting in AEW

This Wednesday, after the brutal attack by the collective hands of #TeamTaz, @sting calls them out ahead of their STREET FIGHT at #AEWRevolution.

TICKETS are on-sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/t5NbniVtK6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2021

Sting made a surprising appearance at the Winter is Coming show in December 2020.

He announced a week later on AEW Dynamite that he had signed a deal with AEW and that he would wrestle once again.

Sting will get back in the ring at the Revolution show next month, where he will team with Darby Allin to face Team Taz.

.@Sting didn't get to finish what he was saying last week so he's coming back to call out #TeamTaz 🦂 pic.twitter.com/iEZUAa4Bb3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 16, 2021

