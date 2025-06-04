Vince Russo stunned by WWE folding chair price (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's co-head writer in the late 1990s. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old expressed his surprise at the cost of WWE-related merchandise at his local store.

Fans often buy their favorite wrestlers' t-shirts at events and online. Collectors can also purchase official WWE folding chairs and other unique memorabilia at some shops in the United States.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. The veteran writer revealed he could not believe a store charged $199 for a premium live event chair.

"Chris, I swear to you, I went in the store yesterday," Russo said. "They had a chair from one of the WWE events, a folding chair, Chris, I kid you not, $199, bro. You could buy a dining room set, a bicycle; you could buy so much cr*p for the price of one WWE chair, and I'm like, 'Bro, you know what, there is a wrestling fan working there that knows what they charge for this stuff, man."' [1:15–2:01]

Vince Russo reveals WWE chair details

After most premium live events, WWE sells show-specific folding chairs. Unlike the weapons wrestlers use in the ring, chairs sold as memorabilia contain padded cushions with a premium live event logo.

Vince Russo added that the $199 item included a Backlash 2024 design:

"I'm pretty sure it was a Backlash chair. Not this last one, but it was just the logo. It was just the logo on the chair. That's all it was. That's it." [2:09–2:18]

Backlash 2024 took place in Lyon, France, on May 4, 2024. Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More