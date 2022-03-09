"They had him cut everything" - Veteran personality comments on WWE forcing Elias to change look (Exclusive)

Elias has not been seen on WWE TV for over eight months and reports suggest that the company has no plans to utilize the superstar. Ringside News revealed at the end of 2021 that Elias was spotted backstage with "no beard and cropped hair."

Despite allegedly sporting a new look, the creative team has refrained from booking Elias, and Vince Russo is appalled by the company's treatment of the former NXT star.

Vince Russo questioned whether company officials were intentionally ribbing Elias by forcing him to cut his hair and not booking him back on RAW or SmackDown for an extended period.

"I don't even know if you know this, okay? Elias looked like a bonafide superstar, bonafide! Bro, did you know? We haven't seen him in so long; I don't even know if you know this, bro. Did you know they had him cut everything? For what? They haven't used him since! He cut all his hair off, bro. He cut his beard for what? You're not going to tell me that's not a rib?" stated Vince Russo. [58:55 – 1:00:00]

Elias is in "creative purgatory" within WWE

Elias, real name Jeffrey Sciullo, has been a main roster member since 2017. There was once a time when the superstar was quite over with the audience.

WWE started airing vignettes of an apparent character change for Elias in August last year, and fans of the 34-year-old superstar were hopeful of seeing him get a renewed push.

However, the promotion abruptly dropped the angle, and Elias has since not received an opportunity to shine. A source close to the situation revealed that Elias' name had not been brought up backstage in a long time.

"I don't remember the last time his name came up. It's been so long," said the WWE source via RSN.

WrestleMania season is known for potential surprises, but could Elias coming back with a fresh look be one of them? How do you feel about the uncertainty surrounding Elias' career? Let us know in the comments section below.

