"Why are you putting her over?"-Vince Russo suggests alternate booking for the Becky Lynch-Lita feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch's feud with Lita.

Lita issued a challenge to Becky Lynch last week, which the latter accepted, and the two superstars had a confrontation this week. The Hall of Famer had the better of that exchange as she hit the Twist of Fate and Moonsault on the champion.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the booking psychology has been reversed in the feud.

"Lita and Becky. Look at what they are doing now bro. When they bring in the legend, the legend now is on top of the heel, for the pop. Last week Lita was on top of Becky Lynch for the pop of the house. That's fine on a house show because no one sees that. This week, Lita is on top of the heel again. I don't understand what's the new psychology now. If it's a legend, we put them over the heel, put them over the heel... and then when we get to the match, the heel beats the babyface? It's supposed to be the other way around bro. So because they know Lita is not going over, so she's gonna get over Becky every week?" Vince Russo said. (49:51-51:13)

Vince Russo's alternate booking for Becky Lynch-Lita

Elaborating further, Russo stated that Becky Lynch should've been the one to gain the upper hand going into the premium live event being the heel. He also explained how WWE could protect Lita's credibility as well.

"Bro listen, Lita's not coming back [full-time] anytime soon. They are going to the legend well bro because nobody is over. Period. End of the story. So even if Lita comes in, Becky gets heat on her every week, and finally, when we get to the match, Lita's wiping the ring with her, false finish, false finish....and all Becky has to do at the end is screw Lita. That's all you gotta do. That's how you use the legend. Why are you putting her over Becky every single week? And bro, you always have the story of the longer the match goes, the more it favors the current star because the older star is older, rusty, gonna run out of the gas. You have that story to protect the legend. Lita is a decade older than Becky bro. The legend is not going to get hurt bro, they [fans] are gonna give her a standing ovation for giving it her all bro." (52:15- 55:11)

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

What do you think of the Becky Lynch-Lita feud so far? Do you think we'll see a new RAW Women's Champion at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the Legion of RAW YouTube video.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who will walk out of Elimination Chamber as the RAW Women's Champion? Becky Lynch Lita 0 votes so far