Vince Russo suggests when wrestlers should retire after John Cena’s heartbreaking statement (Exclusive)

John Cena is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. The 17-time WWE World Champion has been with the promotion since 2002, spending over two decades with the company. Money in the Bank 2024 will always be remembered for one of the most heartbreaking moments in the promotion's history, as it was at that event where John Cena announced his retirement tour.
The unseen 17 is set to retire from in-ring competition at the end of the year, bringing an end to a record-breaking career. One of the most decorated wrestlers in the company's history, John Cena, will forever be remembered by the fans as the face that ran the place.
Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo was talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown when he addressed John Cena's retirement. He listed the perfect age for a wrestler to retire, stating that they should retire in their mid-40s if they want to go out on top.
"I would say if they really wanted to go out on top, where they could still go and not be embarrassed, I would say 45. Some guys can really still go till 45. I think when you start letting it go to like 48, you know, I think that's when you could tell a noticeable difference, but guys can still go up to 45. I mean, 48 may be fair, but when a guy like Cena is saying, 'At 48 my body's [done],' that's telling you right there," Russo said. [From 41:33 onwards]
WWE currently has quite a few wrestlers in their mid-40s, some of whom might hang up their boots pretty soon. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has stated on multiple occasions that he's close to retiring, while AJ Styles has also mentioned that he would retire before turning 50, which he would in 2027.
